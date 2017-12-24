Los Angeles, Dec 24 (PTI) "The View" co-host Sara Haines has given birth to her and husband Max Shifrin's second child.

The couple have named their baby girl Sandra Grace Shifrin. The baby joins big brother Alec Richard Shifrin.

"She's here! Today we met our little Christmas package - Sandra Grace Shifrin (named after my mom). She weighed in at a cool seven pounds, two ounces. We can't decide who she looks like, but we'll keep her anyway)" Sara wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her with Max and their newborn baby.

Sara had revealed her pregnancy and the sex of her second child on The View in June. PTI SHD SHD .

