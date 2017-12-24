Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) At least 13 passengers were injured after a civic-run BEST bus collided with a dumper-truck in suburban Andheri today, police said.

The incident occurred near Marol bus depot around 12.40 pm.

The speeding bus was heading for Andheri from Airoli in Navi Mumbai.

Driver of the bus lost control near the Marol bus depot and hit the dumper-truck, said a police official.

All injured persons, including the conductor and the driver of the bus, were sent to a BMC-run hospital in Jogeshwari.

None of them suffered serious injuries, police said.

