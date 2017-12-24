Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) She first worked with Salman Khan in "Kick" in 2014 and four years later the duo are set to reunite for "Race 3", but Jacqueline Fernandez says she still gets nervous while working with the superstar.

"Race 3" is the third film in the action franchise.

Apart from Salman and Jacqueline, the new entrants to this popular series are Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

Only Anil Kapoor has been retained, who has been part of the previous two instalments.

"I was still as nervous during my first shot with Salman as I was when I was during 'Kick'. It's crazy, but it happened, may be because that's his energy. I am sure once we shoot a little bit more, I'll be calmer," Jacquline told PTI.

The "Judwaa 2" star said the equation between her and Salman has undergone a massive change over the years.

"During 'Kick', I was not even able to ask a question, I was so nervous! Now I am asking questions, discussing more things. He is always there to help and give advice. But it's during the first initial shots, where I was like 'why am I getting so nervous!' I was freezing!" The previous two instalments had Saif Ali Khan as the main lead, but now Salman has replaced him. Remo D'Souza has taken over the project from director duo Abbas-Mustan.

The 32-year-old actor is happy to be working with the team, who she has already worked with before.

"I am working with a team that I am very familiar with. Remo, Ramesh Taurani (producer)- I was part of Race 2 - and even our DoP (director of photography) is the same, Ayananka Bose. So it's a team that I'm very comfortable with," she adds.

When asked if there will be a lot of action in the film, Jacqueline says, "We are going to push the limits with the action this time." "Race 3" is scheduled to release next year on Eid. PTI JUR KKP NP SHD .

