Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man, who was evading arrest for three years, for duping youngsters on the pretext of getting them government jobs here, it said today.

Mohammad Nasir Chandel, a resident of Rehmti village of Udhampur, was arrested by a special team from Shaheedi Chowk, at the heart of the city yesterday, a spokesman of the crime branch said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSB), Crime Branch, Ramesh Kumar Jalla had recently formed the team to arrest Chandel, he added.

Some more arrests were expected on the basis of information provided by the accused, who was believed to be heading a gang of fraudsters, the spokesman said.

The gang was allegedly exploiting the unemployed youth, especially from the hilly and remote districts of Doda, Ramban and some other districts, and had extorted lakhs of rupees from them on the assurance of getting them government jobs, he added.

A case was registered against Chandel in 2015 after the crime branch was tipped-off about the gang members' modus operandi of impersonating themselves as authorised agents of different government departments and extorting money from the youth. PTI TAS RC .

