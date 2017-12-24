Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) A teacher couple from here allegedly got two extortion calls wherein Rs five lakh was demanded from them, police said today.

The couple received the first call on December 22 at around 9.30 pm, when the caller, who identified himself as one Iqbal, demanded Rs five lakh, a senior police official said.

According to the officer, the caller warned that if the couple failed to pay Rs five lakh, he would kidnap their teen-aged daughter.

They received another call at around 9.40 from the same number wherein the caller made a similar demand, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered last night, he said, adding a probe was on. PTI COR NRB .

