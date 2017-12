Rival AIADMK leader and independent candidate T T V Rival AIADMK leader and independent candidate T T V Dhinakaran gets 54,315 votes at the end of 11th round of counting of votes for RK Nagar bypoll.

AIADMK's E Madhusudanan gets 27,937 votes. N Maruthu Ganesh of DMK gets 14,481 votes. PTI SA APR SRY .

