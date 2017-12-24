Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and leaders of political parties today extended their greetings to people on the eve of Christmas.

"Christmas is a festival of merriment and joy. On this happy occasion,I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters who are celebrating, the brith of Lord Jesus Christ", Purohit said in a Raj Bhavan release.

"Lord Jesus Christ symbolised love, compassion and brotherhood. On the day of his birth let us resolve to foster peace, harmony and tolerance so as to create a better future for all mankind", he said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami in his greetings recalled that the late AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa has implemented a scheme for members of the Christian community to take a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

"So far 2,800 people have gone on pilgrimage to Jerusalem and have benefitted out of it",he said in an official release.

Palaniswami appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to follow the preachings of Lord Jesus and spread love and promote brotherhood on the occasion.

MDMK Chief Vaiko and DMDK President Vijaykanth also extended their greetings to the people on the occasion. PTI VIJ APR APR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.