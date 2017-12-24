Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today hosted a banquet for President Ram Nath Kovind following his maiden visit to the state at the Raj Bhavan here.

The president embarked on his first tour of Tamil Nadu since assuming office in July.

Kovind offered prayers at the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and also visited the memorial of former president A P J Abdul Kalam at Pei Karumbu and paid homage to the latter.

Later, he participated in the valedictory session of the 32nd Indian Engineering Congress, organised by The Institution of Engineers in Chennai.

Purohit hosted a banquet in honour of the president and his wife Savita Kovind at the Durbar Hall, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Chief Justice of Madras High Court Indira Banerjee, former Odisha governor M M Rajendran, former governor of Andhra Pradesh C Rangarajan, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and senior government officials participated, the release added. PTI VIJ KJ .

