New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Comprehensive travel service portal Travkart is looking to create about 200 franchises, mostly in tier 2 and 3 cities by 2020, as part of its efforts to expand the operations to bring more customers on board.

Travkart, a unit of Holidays by Sahibji Pvt Ltd, competes with the likes of MakeMyTrip and Goibibo, among others and specialises in fixed departures and curated itineraries across domestic and international destinations.

The franchises will be a shop-based model from where customers can choose their travel packages, which includes both air and non-air packages along with arrangement for meetings, exhibitions as well as car rental services.

"As per the response we are getting, we are targeting about 200 franchises by 2020 and we have at present 200 applications in hand," Travkart.com co-founder Manheer Singh Sethi told PTI.

The company has already opened four such franchises, including in Delhi and Mohali.

"We are going to expand more into northern Indian states right now," Sethi said.

The company has partnered with the franchise business consulting company Sparkleminds to help its expansion plans in India.

"We are targeting to have 70 per cent franchise in tier 1 and tier 2 cities as many people are untraveled and they need prebooked packages," Sethi said.

He further said the consumer can know about the nearest franchise through the application and each franchise owns its own microsite.

The franchises will initially focus on north and east India to reach to the audience smaller cities who scout for convenience and value for money.

Founded in December 2016, the company claims to be self funded with a turnover of Rs 11.25 crore. PTI PRJ BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.