Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Police today arrested two drug peddlers in separate incidents in north Kashmir's Bandipora district and seized contraband substances from their possession.

Acting on a specific information, a police party raided a house in Ganastaan area of Sumbal and apprehended a drug peddler identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat, a police spokesperson said.

He said that 1.5 kilograms of Charas was seized from his possession.

In another incident, the spokesperson said, a 'naka' was laid at Ajas and a drug peddler, identified as Mubashir Ahmad Lone, resident of Lone Mohalla, was intercepted.

He said 155 grams of Charas was seized from his possession.

The police have registered several cases against them and further investigations have been taken up, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.