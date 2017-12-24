Two of a family killed in UP over land dispute
Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed in Auraiya district today allegedly during an altercation over a land dispute, the police said.
According to a statement by the office of the Uttar Pradesh DGP, a youth killed his aunt Anandi Devi (40) in Syal police station area.
This infuriated the Devi's husband who shot dead the youth's father Veeresh (45), the statement said.
A case has been lodged against both the accused and efforts are on to nab them. PTI NAV NSD .
