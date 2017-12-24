Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das today alleged the discriminatory nature of funding by University Grants Commission (UGC) was causing financial constraints to state universities.

Das said out of JU's annual receipts of Rs 291.56 crore in 2016-17, the state government's share was 67.6 per cent while the UGC had contributed 19.5 per cent.

"Fortunately in the same period the university itself was able to generate an amount of Rs 15.95 crore, or 5.47 per cent of the total budget outlay of the university. So we could carry on our pursuit for excellence in research and academics," he said at the 62nd annual convocation of the university.

Das said, "The nature of UGC funding mechanism, i.e 65 per cent allocation of its annual budget for only 47 central universities and 35 per cent funding for 375 state universities, is a reflection of the discriminatory nature of the UGC funding mechanism." Das made these comments in presence of former UGC chairman Prof Ved Prakash who was conferred Hony Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) by the JU. Former President Pranab Mukherjee was also conferred the honour.

"Despite his attempt Mr Ved Prakash could not undo this UGC funding pattern," the VC commented in his speech.

Das also paid tribute to the Alumni Association of JU who "Remains alive to the needs of their alma mater." "I made an appeal to our distinguished Alumni for donations to enable us to mobilise the minimum required sum of Rs 25 lakh to enable us to apply to the Ministry of Human Resource Development for the grant of status of Institute of Eminence to JU.

"I am happy to report that the response has been overwhelming and we have been able to apply for the particular status," he said. PTI SUS RG .

