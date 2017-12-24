to descend from copter Mathura, Dec 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would attend Holi celebrations here on February 24 next year and perform aarti after artistes dressed up as Krishna and Radha Rani descend from a helicopter, state minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said.

On the occasion of Diwali this year, Adityanath had attended an event in Ayodhya as 1.71 lakh earthen lamps glittered on the banks of river Sarayu while a copter decorated as the mythological 'Pushpak Viman' descended with artistes dressed as Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman.

At a meeting convened to discuss the organisation of Holi celebrations here, Chaudhary said, the chief minister would watch a holi of flowers and rose powder in Barsana on February 24.

The main attraction of the event would be a helicopter descending with artistes dressed as Radha Rani and Krishna, following which Adityanath would perform aarti, the minister said.

The chief minister would then attend a flag worship ceremony and take part in Samaj Gayan (holy songs sung in front of the deity). He would then watch laathmaar holi in Rangili Gali, Chaudhary said.

Shailjakant Mishra the vice president of Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad, who attended the meeting, said the event would reflect Indian culture, especially Brij culture, and attract both foreign and domestic tourists.

Principal Secretary, Information Avanish Awasthi said, like Diwali in Ayodhya, where around two lakh earthen lamps were kindled in the presence of the chief minister, the Holi celebration would promote tourism here. PTI CORR NSD .

