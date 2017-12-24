greeting By Lalit K Jha Washington, Dec 24 (PTI) President Donald Trump today said that America is winning the war against terrorism as he greeted US troops stationed around the world on Christmas Eve.

In a video conference with American soldiers on Christmas Eve, Trump told the troops that Americans are thankful for them and their families. He said they are "the greatest people on earth." Praising them for their "incredible contributions" in the war against terrorism, he said, "We are winning." It is customary for the US president to make calls to American troops on the occasion of Christmas.

"I just want to wish everybody a very, very merry Christmas, we say Merry Christmas, again, very, very proudly.

Very very merry Christmas. WeÂ’re going to have a great year, an incredible year,Â” Trump said.

"IÂ’m thrilled to bring seasons greetings on behalf of the first lady and our entire family and most importantly, on behalf of the American people. Today and every day weÂ’re incredibly thankful for you and for your families. Your families have been tremendous. Always underappreciated, military families, the greatest people on earth," he said.

During the call, he commended sailors on the USS Sampson for setting "a new standard in readiness".

He thanked the Coast Guard for saving thousands of lives during a series of deadly US hurricanes.

"Many Republicans are very happy, but I have to tell you the people of Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, lots of other states are even more happy. What a job youÂ’ve done.

"The Coast Guard saved thousands and thousands of lives, almost itÂ’s unbelievable when I look at the charts, I saw the number of lives you saved. So I want to congratulate the coast guard for having done an incredible job,Â” he said.

Â“As we celebrate this most precious holiday, weÂ’re grateful for each of you who spend this Christmas away from our families and defend all of our families, our freedom and our flag. Every American heart is thankful and weÂ’re asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families,Â” Trump said. PTI LKJ PMS .

