Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) At least six people, including women, were injured at a village here in a clash that broke out between two groups allegedly over a property dispute, police said today.

The incident occurred at Antwada village, under Khatoli police station limits, last evening, officials said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), Khatoli police station, A P Bhardwaj, last evening Mahipal and Sureshpal confronted each other over a land dispute. They were soon joined by others and a violent clash broke out with batons and stones being freely used, the SHO said.

On being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, he said.

The injured people including Sureshpal, Bantu Devi, Mahipal, Sahender, Virender and Virender Singh, were shifted to a hospital.

Bhardwaj said security has been stepped up in the village as a precautionary measure in view of the clash. PTI COR KIS KIS .

