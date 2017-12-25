Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Three people, including two women, have been arrested here in connection with the killing of a 59-year-old man in Kavi Nagar area here, police said today.

Raju, 59, worked as a supplier of battery-operated lights to vegetable vendors for the weekly markets at Karpuripuram colony, they said.

Last night, he allegedly got into an argument with some vendors over the rent for the lights, Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said.

Raju was accompanied by his son, Mohsin, to the market when the argument broke out, the SSP said.

Soon the argument turned violent and Raju and Mohsin were stabbed. They were rushed to a hospital in Sanjay Nagar but Raju succumbed to the injuries midway. Mohsin was undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officer said.

An FIR was registered on a complaint by Raju's another son, Suhail, Singh said.

Based on the complaint and initial probe, the police have arrested vendor Satyavir, his daughter Sunita and her daughter Komal, for their suspected involvement in the killing, he added. PTI COR KIS KIS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.