Korba, Dec 25 (PTI) Three persons, including two minor girls, were killed and seven others sustained injuries when their car rammed into a tree along the roadside in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said today.

The 10 people, including the car's driver, were returning from a picnic at Kailash Gufa (cave) in the district when their speeding vehicle hit the tree near Charaidand village last evening, Kunkuri's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Arjun Kurre said.

As per preliminary information, two families had gone for a picnic to Kailash Gufa in the car, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), the SDOP said.

While they were returning to Jashpur town, the driver of the SUV lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle rammed into the tree, killing three persons on the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Soncharan Singh Rajput, an employee of the Jashpur district and sessions court, his daughter Sakshi Rajput (11), and his colleague's daughter Gunjan Paikra (6), the police official said.

The seven injured persons, including the driver, were admitted to a local hospital, he said.

A case was registered in this connection, the SDOP said. PTI COR TKP GK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.