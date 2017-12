Kovilpatti (TN), Dec 25 (PTI) Five persons, including three women, were killed when a car and a mini lorry collided at nearby Nalatinputhur in Tuticorin district today, police said.

All the five died on the spot, they said.

Police said both vehicles collided head on. PTI Corr/SSN VS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.