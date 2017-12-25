Amethi (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Four persons allegedly involved in looting a trader on December 1 last year in this district were arrested today, police said.

According to Amethi Additional SP BC Dubey, the arrested accused had looted trader Ashutosh Agrawal, a Gauriganj resident.

"The accused were arrested near Neta crossing in Gauriganj. They were identified as Shubham Tiwari, Dinesh Yadav, Umesh Singh, and Anand Kumar," ASP Dubey said.

A .32 bore pistol, three country-made pistols, five live cartridges , three cell phones and Rs 10,900 in cash have been recovered from their possession. PTI CORR CK .

