Los Angeles, Dec 25 (PTI) Director Andrew Jay Cohen says he would love to make a sequel to his comedy film "The House".

The filmmaker said he had a great time working on the movie, which featured Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as a couple who opened an underground casino in their friend's house to fund their daughter's college tuition, BANG Showbiz reported.

"I would love to do a sequel. As she is going to college who knows what will happen. The head of the studio set up his own casino in is dorm room so who knows," Cohen said.

The director said the movie was inspired by the bold dramas by legendary helmer Martin Scorsese.

"I really thought it was hysterical if we treated them with some epic vision Scorsese would. It veers in tone and that was so much fun. I've been watching Scorsese movies and studying what made them resonant and make that in a comedy," he said. PTI RDS RDS .

