Amaravati, Dec 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said he prayed to Lord Jesus Christ seeking his "whole-hearted cooperation" for the smooth completion of the construction of the state's new capital city Amaravati and also the Polavaram multipurpose project.

Naidu today offered prayers at the famous St Paul's Cathedral at Patamata on the occasion of Christmas.

"I prayed to Lord Jesus to extend his whole-hearted cooperation for a hassle-free completion of Amaravati and Polavaram project. I sought his blessings to lead us ahead," the Chief Minister said on the occasion.

"Poverty is a major problem. We all should pray for eradication of poverty. All people should live happily and peacefully. My government is working in that direction to reduce economic inequalities," Naidu said.

Extending greetings to Christians, he said Christmas was the only major festival the entire mankind across the globe celebrated.

Bishop Joseph Raja Rao blessed the Chief Minister on the occasion. City Mayor Koneru Sridhar, Minister D U Rao, MLA Gadde Ramamohan and others attended. PTI DBV NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.