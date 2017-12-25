Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Veteran actor Partha Mukhopadhyay, who had acted in many Bengali classics, died of cardiac arrest at a city hospital here today. He was 70.

He was suffering from kidney problems and was admitted to the hospital on November 22, a family member said.

He is survived by wife.

Mukhopadhyay had portrayed a number of roles in classics like Atithi, Balika Badhu, Amar Prithivi, Baghbandir Khela, Agniswar and had made his mark as a character actor in 1970s and 1980s.

He had the distinction of having acted in films helmed by renowned directors such as Tapan Sinha, Tarun Majumdar and Goutam Ghosh.

The actor had also earned praise from matinee idol Uttam Kumar for his role in Agniswar (1975).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief on his demise and recalled his contribution to the Bengali film industry.

"My deepest condolences to the members of his family at this hour of grief," she said.

His body was taken from the South Kolkata hospital to his residence and then to Technicians' Studio where members of film industry paid last respect. PTI SUS MM .

