Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha member Sunil Jakhar today attacked the BJP saying its "stubborn and arrogant stance" ruined half of the Winter Session of Parliament.

"The government deliberately called the Winter Session late so that the opposition could not disclose the failures of the government before the Gujarat polls," Gurdaspur MP Jakhar said here, adding "the stubborn and arrogant stance of the BJP in Parliament ruined half of the session." He alleged that the government was doing nothing to ensure smooth functioning of the House.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on former prime minister Manmohan Singh as baseless, Jakhar said Modi should accept his mistake so that proceedings in Parliament could be resumed.

He questioned Modi's promise to double farmers' income by 2022 saying the condition of the farmers across the country was actually worsening.

The government does not want to talk about the problems of the country as it seeks to avoid being questioned by the Opposition on the work done by it, Jakhar said in a statement.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.