Madurai, Dec 25(PTI) BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP L Ganesan today urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to start Navodaya schools in the state.

"Navodaya schools were not started in Tamil Nadu for the only reason that only Hindi is being taught in them. The government should re-think and take steps to start Navodaya schools," he told reporters here on the sidelines of a teachers meet.

He also said sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, who emerged victorious in the RK Nagar Assembly by-poll, is 'not a political prophet' to predict the fall of the government in Tamil Nadu.

"Just because TTV says.. the government will not fall," he added. PTI SSN SS .

