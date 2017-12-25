Jhargram(WB), Dec 25 (PTI) The body of a Trinamool Congress worker who was missing since Saturday was found near a culvert near Binpur in Jhargram district today, police said.

Jagdish Mahato was a resident of Balarampur village in the district, the police said.

Today his body was found floating in a culvert near Binpur village, they added. PTI COR RG .

