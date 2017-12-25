Tiruvannamalai (TN), Dec 25 (PTI) To encourage a girl to chase her dream of becoming an IAS officer, District Collector K S Kandasamy made the student sit in his official car so that she could get motivated further to work hard in studies.

At a prize distribution event for toppers of Class 10 public exam here, Monisha told Kandasamy that her ambition was to become an IAS officer like him, a district official told PTI.

The words of the girl, who scored 491 marks out of 500 and hailing from a humble rural background, impressed the bureaucrat.

After the function which was held yesterday, he invited the girl, now studying in Class 11, to sit in his official car and stood outside the vehicle with folded hands and a photograph was taken.

Giving her a copy of the picture later, he told the student that she should be motivated further to vigorously pursue her dream of becoming a bureaucrat whenever she looked at the photo.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, the girl studying in a government school at Cheyyar near here thanked him. PTI VGN BN .

