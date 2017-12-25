Beijing, Dec 25 (AP) The Chinese government has urged countries to act with restraint and work to ease tensions after North Korea called the latest UN sanctions to target the country "an act of war" that violates its sovereignty.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said today that nations should "exercise restraint and make positive and constructive efforts to de-escalate tensions on the (Korean) Peninsula." The UN Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions against North Korea on Friday in response to its latest launch of a ballistic missile that Pyongyang says can reach anywhere on the US mainland.

Hua said the new UN resolution emphasises "not inflicting adverse humanitarian impact" on North Koreans and not affecting regular economic activities, humanitarian assistance and the activities of the diplomatic missions in North Korea.

