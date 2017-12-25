Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI): Christmas was celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour in Tamil Nadu today, with believers thronging churches, including the famous Santhome Basilica Church here, for special prayers and mass.

In Chennai, senior bishops and priests conducted special masses at churches and read out the Christmas message at churches across the city.

A large number of people thronged the Annai Velankanni church at Besant Nagar in the city, offered prayers and exchanged greetings.

Faithful from all over the country gathered in large numbers at Shrine Basilica of our Lady of Health in Vailankanni and also New Jerusalem Church at Tarangambadi, the oldest protestant church in Asia, and offered prayers.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and leaders of political parties have extended their greetings to the people. PTI APR APR .

