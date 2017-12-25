Bhubaneswar, Dec 25 (PTI) Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervour in Odisha today as thousands thronged churches for special prayers.

Churches across Odisha were decorated with lights, candles, Christmas trees and bells.

Besides the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Christmas was celebrated in a big way in the districts of Gajapati, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and other places where Christians live in large number.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the people of the state on the festive occasion.

"Warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous occasion of #Christmas. May the spirit of Christmas be the harbinger of prosperity, abundance and peace in your lives.

#MerryChristmas", Patnaik tweeted Not only believers of Christianity, people from other religious beliefs also attended the midnight mass singing Christmas hymns and prayers at churches across the state. PTI AAM RG .

