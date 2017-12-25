New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Christmas was celebrated with traditional fervour in the national capital as thousands thronged churches for special prayers and decked up cathedrals.

The city tuned to a celebratory note with the yuletide spirit with people sporting santa caps dotting its busy market areas.

As bells tolled, people thronged churches -- including the Cathedral Church of The Redemption and Sacred Heart Cathedral -- decorated with twinkling lights for the midnight service to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished people on Twitter.

He celebrated the festival with the people by attending several Christmas programmes in the capital.

At one of the events, Kejriwal called for religious harmony so that there is no place for "hatred" in the society.

Speaking at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Kejriwal said, "Today is a day to take lesson from the life of Jesus Christ, the way he worked for the people of the society -- the poor, the ailing and the needy ones, we should learn from his life and spread happiness & harmony in the society." He also said, "I think there should be love & harmony between all religions in the society and there should be no place for hatred." In his message, Kejriwal stated that India is a unique bouquet comprising of various religions and faiths and it is the duty of all of us to preserve this bouquet.

Speaking at another Christmas celebration at Punjabi Bagh, the chief minister expressed happiness over celebrating the festival with the people and thanked the organisers Sarvodaya Adivasi Jan Kalyan Sanstha.

The neighbourhoods of churches reverberated with traditional Christmas carols rendering the air festive, with gospel bands enthralling the merry-makers with songs like 'Jingle Bells', 'Oh Holy Night' and 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'. PTI BUN KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.