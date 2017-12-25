Hyderabad, Dec 25 (PTI) Christmas was celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour in Telangana today.

A large number of worshippers thronged churches, including Wesley church, St Bapist church among others in Hyderabad, and at several other places in Telangana to offer prayers.

Christmas was celebrated in the TDP office here and Telangana unit president L Ramana and other party leaders took part in the celebrations. State Excise Minister T Padmarao participated in a Christmas programme in the city.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended greetings on the occasion of Christmas. PTI SJR BNM .

