Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) Cold conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan where Churu remained the coldest, recording a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.

Sriganganagar recorded the night temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Pilani, Dabok, Jodhpur and Bikaner recorded minimum of 6.1, 7.8, 8.6 and 8.7 mm respectively while the night temperatures in Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Jaipur and Barmer was 9.7, 9.8, 10.3 and 12.5 mm, according to the Meteorological Department here.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours. PTI SDA KJ .

