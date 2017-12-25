New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Freight rates for the nine-tonne payload section for Chennai and Coimbatore dropped by Rs 1000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following excess position of trucks.

Transporters said excess position of trucks along with restricted cargo movements mainly pulled down Chennai and Coimbatore freights.

Delhi to Chennai and Coimbatore freight rates dropped by Rs 1000 each to Rs 64,000 and Rs 69,000.

Elsewhere, all other centres' freight rates remained steady.

Following are today's freights per 9-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 17,000 Hyderabad 56,000 Chandigarh 19,000 Vijayawada 59,000 Ludhiana 20,000 Bengaluru 62,000 Kanpur 21,000 Chennai 65,000 Indore 21,000 Mysore 66,000 Ahmedabad 22,000 Puducherry 67,000 Baroda 23,000 Coimbatore 70,000 Patna 25,000 Kochi 72,000 Surat 25,000 Thiruvananthapuram 83,000 Mumbai 27,000 Goa 58,000 Pune 29,000 Gwalior 13,000 Kolkata 32,000 Guwahati 60,000 PTI SDG SDO ABM .

