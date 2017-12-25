Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Cold wave conditions intensified in Uttar Pradesh pushing down night temperatures across the state with Muzaffarnagar recording the lowest temperature of 4 degrees Celsius this morning.

The Meteorological office said that the night temperatures fell in Varanasi, Allhabad, Kanpur, Lucknow and Meerut divisions.

The day temperatures too dropped in Moradabad, Bareilly and the Gorakhpur divisions.

Dense to very dense fog occurred at few places over the state, the weatherman said.

The MeT office has forecast very dense fog at a few places in the state tomorrow. PTI SMI KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.