(Eds: Correcting date of job fair in headline) New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The Delhi government will organise a two-day job fair starting from February 15 at the Thyagaraj Stadium here, Employment Minister Gopal Rai said today.

Rai said interested candidates need to enroll themselves with the government's job portal in order to participate in the job fair.

"The Delhi government is organising a mega job fair on February 15-16 at the Thyagaraj Stadium again," he said in a video message posted on Twitter.

The job fair was last organised in November at the same stadium, and inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

More than 8,000 candidates were offered jobs during the two-day job fair last month, according to government officials. PTI BUN KIS .

