Banda (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) A six-months old boy was allegedly killed by his drunkard father, who threw him on the ground, police said today.

The incident took place in Khaptiha village yesterday when Ramnaresh Nishad threw his son on the ground. The boy died on the spot, they said.

According to the police, the accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, is absconding.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection and police is investigating the matter for further details. PTI CORR ABN MG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.