London, Dec 25 (PTI) George Micheal's lover Fadi Fawaz says he will never be able to bring himself to fall in love again after his boyfriend passed away last year.

Today is the former Wham star's first death anniversary.

Fawaz was Michael's partner for several years prior to his death.

Speaking to The Mirror newspaper, the hair stylist said, "There will never be anyone ever again, that is the truth." It was Fawaz who found the "Faith" singer dead at his Oxfordshire property.

He added Christmas would never be the same after Micheal's demise on December 25 last year.

"I can't stand all the Christmas trees or lights around London. It makes me so sad. I will be spending Christmas in the countryside with some friends. I just want it over and done with.

"I don't think I want another wound in my body. I don't see the point in telling the worst day of my life to the world. George was one of a kind, I have lost a unique man," Fawaz added.

The singer's family also issued a statement, "This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss.

Christmas is not always easy, life isn't perfect and families are complicated." PTI RDS RDS .

