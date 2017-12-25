Nashik, Dec 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cotton godown in Indira Nagar locality here around 2.15 pm today, police said.

Six fire tenders of the Nashik Municipal Corporation doused the fire and no casualties were reported, said a police officer.

The godown belonged to Abbas Ashraf Ali.

Short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire.

