Mathura, Dec 25 (PTI) Police today busted a gang behind several incidents of loot in Mathura and arrested four of its members near Abairani village here, top officials said.

"Four members of the gang have been arrested, while the fifth managed to flee," SP (City) Shravan Kumar Singh and SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said at a joint press conference.

The accused have confessed their involvement in five loot incidents, SP Shukla said, adding that the gang members were arrested when they were proceeding toward Sadabad town of Hathras district.

A hunt was launched to accused the absconding member, he said.

Two motorbikes, 1.46 lakh in cash, 324 silver rings, three countrymade pistols, four mobile phones, among other things were recovered from their possession, SP Shukla added.

