New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Groundnut oil prices declined by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale oils and oilseeds market today on subdued demand from retailers.

However, other edible and non-edible oils moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at last levels.

Traders said sluggish demand from retailers against adequate stocks position mainly kept groundnut oil prices lower.

In the national capital, groundnut mill delivery (Gujarat) oil drifted down by Rs 100 to Rs 9,400 per quintal.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Oilseeds: Mustard seed Rs 2,950-3,050 and Groundnut seed Rs 2,150-2,900. Vanaspati Ghee (15-litre tin) Rs 800-1,000.

Edible oils: Groundnut Mill Delivery (Gujarat) Rs 9,400, Groundnut Solvent Refined (per tin) Rs 1,675-1,775, Mustard expeller (Dadri) Rs 7,950, Mustard Pakki Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,300-1,345, Mustard Kachi Ghani (per tin) Rs 1,350-1,450, Sesame Mill delivery Rs 8,500, Soybean Refined Mill Delivery (Indore) Rs 7,350, Soybean Degum (Kandla) Rs 6,950, Crude Palm Oil (Ex-Kandla) Rs 5,000, Cottonseed Mill Delivery (Haryana) Rs 6,600, Palmolein (RBD) Rs 6,200, Palmolein (Kandla) Rs 6,250 and Coconut (per tin) Rs 2,750-2,800.

Non-edible oils: Linseed Rs 8,800, Castor Rs 8,500-8,600, Neem Rs 5,350-5,450. PTI KPS ABM .

