New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Prices were steady at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital today on little buying support amid substantial position of stocks.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also settled at previous levels on little activity.

Marketmen said ample ready stocks and scattered buying kept the gur prices unchanged.

Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 2,900-3,000, pedi Rs 3,000-3,100, dhayya Rs 3,200-3,300 and shakkar Rs 3,300-3,400.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,400-2,450, chakku Rs 2,600- 2,850, khurpa Rs 2,650-2,700 and Ladoo Rs 2,900-2,950.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,700-2800 and dhayya Rs 2,800-2,850.

