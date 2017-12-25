Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Haryana minister Kavita Jain today ordered an inquiry into allegations that her department used a "morphed" picture of Guru Gobind Singh in its advertisements for the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Sikh Guru.

The move comes a day after the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab alleged the Amarinder Singh government had committed sacrilege by swapping the face of the Sikh Guru with French statesman Napoleon Bonaparte in a computer-generated portrait recently published in newspapers.

Similar advertisements were published in newspapers in Haryana, prompting the BJP, which is an ally of the SAD in Punjab, to write a letter to Jain.

Jain, the minister for information and public relations, took cognisance of the letter from the BJP's Punjab unit and ordered a departmental inquiry into it.

Punjab BJP vice president Harjit Singh Grewal and state party secretary Vineet Joshi wrote that "an advertisement published by the Haryana's information and public relations department for the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh carried a morphed picture" of the tenth Sikh Guru.

"The picture used was actually that of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte," they said.

Joshi in a statement said Jain had received the letter and had ordered a departmental probe into the matter. PTI SUN GVS .

