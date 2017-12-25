Dubai, Dec 25 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli lost his pole position in the latest ICC T20 Rankings as his absence due to personal commitments led to loss of 48 ranking points.

India's 3-0 win over Sri Lanka enabled them to move up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points.

They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the Windies to move from fifth to second position in a list led by Pakistan with 124 points.

Among Kohli, who was at the top with 824 points previously now has 776 points as he did not take part in the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

As players lose two per cent of their rating points for each T20I missed, Kohli is now behind Australia's Aaron Finch (784) and WEst Indies opener Evin Lewis (780).

India's KL Rahul gained significantly to be placed fourth in the table for his back to back half centuries in the just concluded series.

In the bowlers' list, Jasprit Bumrah not playing the final T20 International saw him slip to third place behind Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Among other bowlers, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's eight wickets in the series have helped him move up 14 slots to reach 16th position while Hardik Pandya (up 40 places to joint-39th) and Kuleep Yadav (up 48 places to 64) have also moved northwards after taking six wickets each. PTI KHS KHS .

