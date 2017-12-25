(Eds: Repeating after correcting headline) By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Dec 25 (PTI) Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother today arrived here for a meeting with him at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, according to Pakistani media.

The two women arrived in the capital via a commercial flight and are expected to leave today after the meeting takes place. They are accompanied by Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh, Dawn News reported Officials said all arrangements are in place for the meeting between Jadhav and his wife and mother. Sharpshooters were deployed at the sprawling the building ahead of the meeting.

In addition to the Indian envoy, a couple of Foreign Office officials will also be present during the meeting, which could last from 15 minutes to one hour, according to FO sources. PTI SH UZM .

