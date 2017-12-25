Shirdi, Dec 25 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada today supported the proposed triple talaq bill, saying it will bring justice and respect to Muslim women.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Sai Baba temple here, Jaya Prada said she respected the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, but if Parliament passes the bill, the Board should respect the decision of the topmost law-making body.

She was answering a question about the Board's opposition to the bill.

"The bill will bring benefits for women. They will get justice and respect," she said.

She also said most Muslim women voted for the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh elections, which showed that they were not happy (with the stand of the previous government on the triple talaq issue). PTI CORR HVJ KRK .

