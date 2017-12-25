New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Telecom operator Reliance Jio today enhanced the cashback offer to up to Rs 3,300 on mobile recharge of Rs 399 and above for all recharges that will be done till January 15 next year, as per company sources.

Today is the last date for Jio's cashback offer of up to Rs 2,599 on recharge of Rs 399.

"Jio will provide surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on recharges of MRP 399 and above. This cashback will be in the form of Rs 400 MyJio cashback vouchers, up to Rs 300 instant cashback vouchers from wallets and up to Rs 2,600 discount vouchers from e-commerce players," a company source said.

This will be valid for all recharges with a value of Rs 399 done between December 26 to January 15, 2018, the source said.

The company had started cashback offer of Rs 2,599 on November 10. It was valid till November 25 but the company extended it till December 25.

Last week, Jio launched two new plans under its 'Happy New Year' scheme for Rs 199 and Rs 299, respectively.

The Rs 199 plan offers 1.2 GB of 4G data per day, while Rs 299 plan will offer 2GB daily data. Both the plans offer unlimited calls, SMSes and access to Jio apps which include music, movie, magazine and newspaper services.

Before these scheme, the daily data limit of 1 GB was offered by plans starting at Rs 309. PTI PRS MKJ .

