Jammu Jammu, Dec 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) organised a 10-day 'Harisa Festival' here to give the tourists and the local populace a taste of traditional Kashmiri cuisine.

At the event, Harisa, a winter cuisine of Kashmir, is being served with traditional Kashmiri bread and noon chai (salt pink tea).

Inaugurating the festival, Managing Director of JKTDC Anjum Gupta said, "It has been an endeavour of the corporation to promote and present the cuisines of the state to people of other regions, states." "We have been organising Harisa festival for the last three years to promote this cuisine and to introduce the local populace of Jammu region to this popular dish," she said.

The corporation had also organised 'Dogra food festival' last month.

The corporation would also organise multi-course Kashmiri Wazwan festival at Jammu. Besides, food festivals would also be organised in other parts of the country to promote the ethnic and unique cuisines of the state, Gupta said.

She said JKTDC is keen to promote tourism industry in the state by conducting food festivals at unexplored tourist attractions to lure maximum tourists and enhance destination branding. PTI TAS NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.