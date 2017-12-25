Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched six more e-services, thus bringing as many as 100 citizen-centric services pertaining to 12 departments of the state on a single platform.

The e-services were launched on the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which was celebrated by the Haryana government as 'Good Governance Day'.

"The state government has initiated e-Initiative to end corruption. This will not only save time and money, but will also provide instant services," Khattar said during the launch of e-services here.

The web-based platform will play host to 380 services pertaining to 30 departments of the state government by April 14 next year.

Besides, 2,500 tablets have been provided to Patwaris (land revenue officials) across the state to enable them to digitally verify certificates, and launch Swachhata Map Application for 35 cities. It would be initiated in 80 cities of the state by January 26, 2018.

The Chief Minister dedicated SARAL Portal under e- governance to the people of the state.

SARAL (Simple, All inclusive, Real Time, Action Oriented, Long lasting) is a service delivery platform where citizens can track and avail themselves of more than 100 services on a single platform.

Earlier, Khattar had launched the 'CM e-Dashboard' to monitor key parameters of various departments and ensure effective delivery of services.

"With 2,500 Patwaris getting tablets, this is for the first time in the state that ground level work would be done electronically," Khattar said.

The chief minister said Swachhata Map App would be linked with Swachhata App of the Central government with additional services.

Khattar directed the officers to initiate the process of linking villages with the app to facilitate them to provide information about cleanliness in their area.

He also launched Deputy Commissioners (DCs) e-Dashboard (Darpan), which, he said, would not only offer analytical view of the ongoing schemes throughout the country but also provide unique survey of the national level schemes.

For hotel industry, a digital register has been launched for the first time for visitors in the state. Under this, real-time data of visitors would be shared with the police and manual verification would no longer be required, an official release said.

The Chief Minister also launched NOC application of the forest department which has been developed with the help of ISRO and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

The app has been integrated with Geographic Information System (GIS) which would grant automatic approval for Forest NOC and clarification to business entities or companies based on forest boundaries.

"We are launching a pilot in Hisar and Bhiwani to give auto approval to any area which is more than 1.5 km away from forest area," Khattar said.

A Mobile Video Conference Platform was also launched which would enable the chief minister or any other official to get connected with 30 officers through video-conference, anywhere, anytime.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain was also present at the launch ceremony. PTI SUN CK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.