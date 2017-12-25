Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) The Karnataka archaeology department has estimated an expenditure of about Rs 98 lakh for the construction of a replica of the Krumbiegel Hall in the Lalbagh gardens, which was demolished recently, officials said today.

The plan was awaiting a ministerial nod, they added.

The over-100-year-old single-storeyed, unprotected heritage structure was brought down by the horticulture department last month. The demolition of the structure, which was lying in neglect for years, had triggered a public outrage.

Joint Director of the Karnataka Horticulture Department M Jagadeesh said a meeting was recently held with the top officials of the horticulture and archaeology departments, where it was proposed to build a replica of the hall and dedicate it to the legendary Krumbiegel.

"The archaeology department has given an estimate of Rs 98 lakh for the construction of the new hall, which will replicate the old one in every way, including the material to be used.

"Our (horticulture department's) proposal, with the estimated amount, is now awaiting an approval of the minister, after which we will transfer the funds to the archaeology department," Jagadeesh told PTI.

He said the approval was expected to be received by the year-end, following which the work should positively begin early next year.

The Krumbiegel Hall was an old lecture hall situated on the premises of the iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru. Decades ago, it was named after German botanist and landscape architect G H Krumbiegel for his significant contribution in enhancing the horticultural glory of the city.

The horticulture department had said the building was damaged beyond repair and hence dismantled, even as the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) argued that it was still feasible to restore it.

"The new hall will have photo galleries and other documents related to Krumbiegel and his life and career in India. We are also planning a multi-media section to enhance the experience of the visitors," Jagadeesh, who has authored a book on Krumbiegel in Kannada, said.

UK-based Alyia Phelps-Gardiner Krumbiegel, the great grand-daughter of the botanist, who was devastated after she learnt about the demolition, said she was happy as regards the replica plan.

"As long as it remains faithful to the original design, it is fine. But I have not seen the designs. I just hope that the people will preserve his (Krumbiegel's) legacy and remember his contribution to India, and Bangalore in particular," she told PTI.

The red-coloured Krumbiegel Hall had a Mysorean interpretation of the Indo-Classical colonial architecture and four Ionic columns in the front, which had a granite core.

The facade also had a Gandaberunda -- the symbol of the erstwhile Mysore royal family.

"We have the measurements of that emblem too and capable craftsmen who can recreate it," Jagadeesh said.

Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel was born in December, 1865 in Germany. A Kew Gardens-trained botanist and horticulturist, he had served as the superintendent of Lalbagh from 1908 to the early 1930s.

Krumbiegel had died in Bengaluru in 1956. He was buried in a Methodist cemetery on Hosur Road.

"Both my great grandparents loved India and had truly made the country their home," said Alyia. PTI KND RC .

