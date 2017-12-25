conspiracy Patna, Dec 25 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today lambasted RJD leaders for alleging that party supremo Lalu Prasad had been framed in the fodder scam case as part of a "conspiracy" that led to his conviction by a CBI court at Ranchi last week.

"Solid evidence of the fodder scam came from 60 files of the Bihar government recovered during a raid, containing registration numbers of vehicles used for carrying tonnes of fodder", Sushil Modi tweeted.

"Upon investigation it came to light that many of these vehicles were two-wheelers. Those who have been alleging a conspiracy against Yadav should explain whether the BJP had a role in getting these files prepared", he said.

The Bihar DyCM was one of the petitioners on whose PIL the Patna High Court had, in 1996, ordered a CBI inquiry into the fodder scam.

He was reacting to allegations by RJD leaders like national vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who has been camping in Ranchi since Lalu's conviction on Saturday and citing a book written by a former IPS officer to buttress his claim that the former Bihar Chief Minister had been framed in the case as part of a conspiracy.

"There was no conspiracy. The scam was a result of the greed for amassing wealth that could sustain one's seven future generations", Modi remarked sarcastically.

He also took potshots at the RJD supremo's wife Rabri Devi, herself a former CM, who had yesterday said "bhagwan ke ghar der hai, andher nahin" (there is delay in divine dispensation, not injustice).

"Those who have faith in God do not misuse power to amass benami property", Modi said in another tweet, hinting obliquely at the money laundering cases that have been slapped against Rabri Devi, her daughter Misa, son-in-law Shailesh and sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi. PTI NAC RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.